The Rings Of Power's Score Is A Testament To The Power Of Music Motifs

For all the noise about how much "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has to live up to the standards set by author J.R.R. Tolkien, it's equally true that – fairly or not — the series also has to compete with the original trilogy of films that most hold up as the definitive adaptation. How could anything rival that, let alone a brand-new Middle-earth story with the added pressure of forging its own voice while never straying too far from the expectations of fickle audiences?

Despite the usual antics from a vocal minority of trolls, "The Rings of Power" has drawn plenty of eyeballs and been generally well-received among fans and critics alike in the early going. Much of that has to do with the strength of the characters on display, along with the show's ability to improve on what worked in the previous movies. But it's also kept one secret weapon up its sleeve, ready to be unleashed throughout every episode to this point. Although the series creators couldn't resist borrowing directly from "The Lord of the Rings" and recruiting Howard Shore to craft the stirring opening credits theme, they wisely went out and brought in a not-so-secret weapon of their own.

Composer Bear McCreary's work has stood out again and again in the early going, reminding viewers that "The Rings of Power" doesn't have to live under the shadow of what came before. By establishing fresh themes and memorable motifs that have instantly helped define several different characters, locations, and especially the story's mood and tone, McCreary's score has played a significant role in making this unique version of Middle-earth come alive.