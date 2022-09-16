The Rings Of Power: Is Theo's Blood Hilt The Sword Of Sauron?

Spoilers follow for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is making a big deal about concealing who is playing the evil Dark Lord Sauron, and most fan theories have been far from perfect. And while we still wonder which character will be revealed as the enigmatic villain, there is one thing that lingers in the back of my mind. A major aspect of this mystery is the appearance of a strange hilt that Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) is in possession of. While the son of regular ol' human Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) does not seem to be anyone specific from the dense J. R. R. Tolkien canon, the hilt Theo acquires could be the very weapon of the Dark Lord himself.

Since the first episode, Theo has been hiding the hilt, which is presumed to be connected to the evil forces that were seemingly destroyed in the First Age. It only manifests into a complete weapon once it comes into contact with his blood, which was tainted by an orc. The latest episode teases that the sword is directly connected to the return of Sauron, but may not be the Dark Lord's to use.