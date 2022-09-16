Who Is Eärendil In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power? The Half-Elven Mariner Explained

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is a jam-packed hour of television, providing some much-needed development for key characters. Elrond, in particular, gets time in the spotlight as he attempts to rekindle his longtime friendship with the dwarf prince Durin IV. Although Elrond has been a fan-favorite character dating back since the original Peter Jackson trilogy, "The Rings of Power" expands upon the immortal being in ways we have not experienced before. We've been getting to know Elrond as he embarks on a journey that will change Middle-earth forever, and this week is no different.

In the fourth episode of "The Rings of Power," Elrond (Robert Aramayo) reminisces about his late father to his friend Durin (Owain Arthur). The elf talks of Eärendil and his bravery, which greatly helped the elves win the war against Morgoth in the First Age. Not only is Elrond's father one of the most important figures in Middle-earth history, but his very existence speaks to the complex nature of the fantasy world's genealogy.