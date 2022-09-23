The Rings Of Power Brings Back The Lord Of The Rings' Majestic Walking Songs

In the latest episode, we catch up on Nori and her harfoot family as they continue their migration trip after being left behind by their jerk kin. As they walk, Poppy Proudfellow treats the harfoots with her mother's own walking song, "This Wandering Day." It is a beautiful song, one that references one of Tolkien's most iconic phrases "all that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost." The song even fits with what is happening throughout the episode, as it tells of the dangers of leaving home and the uncertainty of the wandering path. "The Rings of Power" is all about entering some very dark days and the feeling of knowing something bad will happen even when no one else sees it, so Poppy's song is a mournful yet fitting song that still leaves on a very hopeful note.

Songs, but particularly walking songs, are dear and near to Tolkien's world, as they help both the reader get a sense of the incredible amount of time spent walking that the characters come up with songs, but also paint a picture of this world and these characters. As much as Tolkien's writing focused on the elf, it is the hobbits that truly feel the most unique and distinct, and having them be fond of singing songs to break up the monotony of the journey shows how much attention to detail Tolkien gave to writing the hobbits and making them feel like real creatures. The world around them may be getting darker and bleaker, and evil is threatening to destroy it all, but the hobbits are still going to sing, and still going to have hope that they will reclaim their sense of comfort.

"The Rings of Power" is streaming on Prime Video.