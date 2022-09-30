The Rings Of Power Carries On A Tradition From The Lord Of The Rings' Best Battles

"The Lord of the Rings" trilogy achieved many things that weren't deemed possible before its release. It delivered one of the greatest fully-digital movie characters of all time, it proved you can do high fantasy in an epic and grounded scale while making a ton of money, it proved you could adapt Tolkien in live-action, it showed that blockbuster cinema could win a ton of Oscars, and it proved that Viggo Mortensen is one of the hottest men in the planet.

But as many achievements as the trilogy has, as much as it changed blockbuster cinema, one thing has remained unmatched since the films came out: their battle scenes. The trilogy has some of the best battle scenes ever put to film, with stunning choreography and cinematography that makes the fights feel real and gritty, a sense of scale that is insurmountable, all while serving the story by delivering character arcs mid-battle while orc heads fly and blood soaks swords.

"The Rings of Power" has managed to evoke many elements from the films in cool ways, from their tone and vibe, the grand vistas, and the elf-dwarf friendships, to the world building and sense of scale and distance.

The latest episode, "Udûn," finally gave us something that the show was missing: a great battle. This is essentially a TV-length successor (predecessor, technically?) to the Battle of Helm's Deep from "The Two Towers," but with the men of the Southlands facing the forces of Adar. The episode takes place over the course of a single night, and mirrors the structure of the epic Helm's Deep siege, including the continuous tradition of a losing battle ending with a deus ex army. Move over, Rohirrim, the Númenóreans are here.