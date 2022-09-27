The Rings Of Power: An Ode To Map Transitions In The Lord Of The Rings

So far, "The Rings of Power" has given us map transitions to show us where we are in the world of Arda, tracking Galadriel's journey from Lindon to Númenor, but also Elrond's journey from Lindon to Eregion to Khazad-dûm. Last week's episode took things a step further, not only giving us even more map transitions, but following the harfoot's migration during its phenomenal walking song number. The map showed not only the vast distances the halflings cover, but also the perilous terrain they go through. It is a small detail, one that could easily seem like a stuffy visual shortcut to avoid showing yet another group of halflings walk for hours on end, but it serves another purpose, one that Tolkien understood very well — it makes the world seem bigger and real.

The original dungeon master, Tolkien did a lot of world building long before he ever starting thinking about story, which means every single aspect of his legendarium is rich with lore and history, but it also means that every single aspect of his legendarium is rich with lore and history you need to study. "The Rings of Power" is doubling down on this, with every storyline and every character constantly referring to events from the First Age we are not seeing due to rights issues, but which infuse the show with a sense of importance and continuity that makes Middle-earth feel like a real, breathing place.