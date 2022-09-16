Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Presents A Fantasy World Where You'll Actually Want To Live

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has already proven itself to be a different beast than the legendary trilogy. It is a slower burn and a more expansive story, taking us to every corner of Arda for an epic story that truly feels like it impacts every single living being.

Taking place in the Second Age, "The Rings of Power" has less of an apocalyptic tone than the movie trilogy, instead showing us an era of peace, prosperity, and most of all hope for the future. Tolkien's writing is greatly influenced by his own experiences living through two world wars, as well as his Catholic beliefs that things have just gone from bad to worse the moment Adam and Eve left the Garden of Eden. Middle-earth is a place that only saw one truly perfect moment — that of its creation — before turning into chaos and evil. This means that "The Rings of Power" has to reconcile being set in the in-between stage after the horrors and destruction of the First Age, but before the horrors and destruction of the Third Age.

So far, the show has nailed that sweet spot. "The Rings of Power" never stops reminding you that evil is around the corner ready to strike, but also shows why everyone is so desperate to cling to just a sliver of hope and joy. Indeed, one of the best things about "The Rings of Power" is how it makes Middle-earth a fantasy world you'd want to live in. This makes the show a completely different experience from, say, "House of the Dragon" and its constant reminders that Westeros is a horrible place to live.