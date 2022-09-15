How The Rings Of Power Composer Bear McCreary Emulated Howard Shore's Lord Of The Rings Score [Exclusive]

As much as the story, the battles, and the visuals of "Lord of the Rings" made it a pop culture powerhouse, a record-tying Oscar winner, a box office success, and a meme generator, Howard Shore's music grounded it all in a place of both magic and realism. He made Middle-earth sound like a real place and he made the Shire feel like the epitome of comfort and home.

Which is why having "The Rings of Power" be set thousands of years before the movie and not feature Shore's score (he does the main theme, but still) was as big an ask for the audience as making them see new actors play Galadriel or Elrond.

Yet composer Bear McCreary does the impossible, crafting a score that feels undoubtedly Middle-earth, a score that sounds like the forebearer of Shore's iconic sounds, while still being recognizably distinct.

"I think the thing I wanted to preserve was a sense of continuity," McCreary told /Film in an interview, adding: