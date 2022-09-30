The Rings Of Power VFX Producer Talks CG Horses, Orcs, And That Explosive Sequence From Latest Episode [Exclusive Interview]

So there are a lot of battle scenes in the latest episode, I think the biggest battle scenes we've seen to date in the show. How do you approach creating a battle scene like the one we saw at the beginning with the orcs attacking the stronghold in the Southlands, and decide where and how to use VFX?

In this particular case, everything was completely planned, led by [director Charlotte Brändström] and our second unit director, Vic Armstrong, who I love — he is the most famous stuntman in the world. He is Indiana Jones. [Editor's note: Vic Armstrong is, indeed, Indiana Jones — he was Harrison Ford's stunt double for the films.]

Vic is really just this classic British filmmaker and so much fun to be with. That sequence was a straight up classic British horse battle. We broke it down beat by beat, and we did that using super modern techniques from virtual production — we were using virtual cameras with game engine technology to lay it out and storyboard it. And we also used old fashioned methods and just got out there with a camera and through each beat with the stunt people.

How we determine what to use VFX for is not what you would think — it isn't the thing that is most dangerous that you do in visual effects. So when a person fell off a horse or a horse laid down or got up or a chain comes across a bunch of orcs, all of that stuff was real. It was the additional things, the things in the foreground, adding more horses, adding more people, adding more orcs so that we made it more dense.

So we're adding things for safety. For example, you have a horse jumping over a crowd of orcs, the horse would do its jump with the orcs represented with dummies and stuff like that. Then we'd shoot it again with a computerized camera that would do the exact same move of the people on the ground, putting those together, safely making it real.

In this particular case, CG horses, additional CG orcs and Númenóreans, all of those things were added, but all from real stuff. So the horses we scanned and made into CG horses of the real horses that were there on the set. The way I would describe it is handmade, beat by beat.