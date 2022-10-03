The Rings Of Power Casts More Doubt On Our Biggest Sauron Red Herring

If what was revealed about his troubled heritage remains to be true, Halbrand comes from a line of people who swore blood-oaths to Morgoth during his time in Middle-earth. Of course, much of "The Rings of Power" is dedicated to reversing the general inclination of Galadriel and others that the Southlanders will always be associated with evil. In fact, the series wants us to believe that Halbrand and his underlying guilt come from his ancestry. But could there be a double meaning to his words? Could he be somehow related to Sauron himself, a son perhaps? I think the real answer might be simpler.

Despite the bleak ending to last week's episode, "The Rings of Power" is a series that usually seeks to find the light within the darkness. Halbrand being Sauron is a weak twist, but showing the redemption and transformation of a person burdened with responsibility is far more powerful. I think a twist will come to play soon that sheds light on exactly why Halbrand displays such a guilty conscience. One that does not seek to reveal him as a big-name legacy character, but as a person affected by the darkness that now casts a shadow over the lands of his newly-acquired kingdom. How Halbrand deals with this new reality, and not his true identity, will dictate his position within the vast history of Middle-earth.

But hey, who knows? Perhaps by the finale, we'll learn he has been Sauron all along. Until then, I think "The Rings of Power" has more on its mind than fancy reveals and fan-service.