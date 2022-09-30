The Rings Of Power Revealed The Origins Of The Orcs That J.R.R. Tolkien Was Never Clear About

Spoilers follow for the sixth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" aligns itself tightly with the heart of J. R. R. Tolkien's work, but the latest episode gave clarity to one of the biggest mysteries that has plagued the canon since its inception. Orcs have been around in fantasy lore for what seems like forever, yet "The Lord of the Rings" never settled on a definitive origin for the race. Tolkien has written about them at length in his works, but he often contradicted himself when it came to who the orcs originated from. "The Rings of Power" answers this long-standing question by choosing the origin put forth in Tolkien's "The Silmarillion."

After a major cliffhanger, Adar and his orc army (Joseph Mawle) made their way through the Southlands in the sixth episode with a very sinister purpose. But having been bested in the battle against the citizens of the village and Númenor, Adar was imprisoned (temporarily) and questioned by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). It's here when we finally understand the true nature of Adar and his fellow "Uruk."