One Of The Biggest Landmarks Of The Lord Of The Rings Was In Plain Sight This Whole Time On The Rings Of Power

Spoilers follow for the sixth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" just introduced one of the most important and instantly-recognizable locations in all fantasy canon, and it was right under our noses the whole time. The sixth episode featured the show's most exciting battles yet, as the main plot lines finally converged in one fell swoop. Weeks of build-up led to an all-out brawl that pitted the citizens of the Southlands and the soldiers of Númenor against Adar and his orc army. And although it initially seemed like the former were victorious in their efforts against the invading forces, a final twist led to an apocalyptic sequence that changed the status quo for good.

It's been speculated since the show began that the Southlands would be the location which Sauron would convert to his iconic home base of operations, Mordor. But in "The Rings of Power," Adar and his fellow orcs are the ones who initiate the process due to their desire to have a place to call home. The said process starts with the creation of Mount Doom, featured at the tail end of this week's episode.