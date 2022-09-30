The Third Act Twist Of The Rings Of Power Episode 6 Is A Callback To J.R.R. Tolkien's Greatest Unfilmed Tragedy

One does not simply walk into this article without having seen the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" first. Major spoilers follow!

Darkness is everywhere, even within our heroes. War has devastating effects, no matter how righteous the cause. And victory always comes at a cost, especially when the threat seems vanquished. Every major character in the latest episode of "The Rings of Power" learns these lessons the hard way, though none more so than the last. The shocking ending to episode 6 snatches defeat from the jaws of victory for our good guys, dealing a major blow to what seemed like a resounding triumph and overturning the very ground beneath our feet.

The villainous Adar's (Joseph Mawle) plan to wipe out the Southlanders and take their land for his orcs' new home turns out to have been much more massive in scope than even Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) could've anticipated. What once had the appearance of being a "mere" battle turned into something else entirely, ultimately resulting in the manufactured eruption of Mount Doom itself (aka Orodruin, for my fellow nerds), the transformation of the once-beautiful Southlands into the desolate Mordor, and a tremendous setback for our heroes.

Yet as bleak as this ending may seem, it's actually as quintessential as it gets for a story based on author J.R.R. Tolkien's work. In fact, this neatly parallels a similarly pyrrhic victory that takes place exclusively in the novel "The Return of the King" — the notorious Scouring of the Shire chapter. Director Peter Jackson intentionally left this out of his adaptation, yet it remains critical to Tolkien's larger themes. With its devastating final sequence paralleling Tolkien's own, "The Rings of Power" understands that victory in Middle-earth is nothing without tragedy, as well.