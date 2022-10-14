The Rings Of Power Scene That Proved [REDACTED] Is The Perfect Sauron

"The Rings of Power" may not have been the "Lord of the Rings" TV show we were expecting, but by the end of its first season, the show proved to be the "Lord of the Rings" TV show we needed. Like the Peter Jackson movies, it drastically changes the source material, moves events and characters around, and otherwise alters the lore to tell its own version of the story.

Some of these changes were for the worse, particularly the keeping things secret to the audience in order to force a mystery around the identity of Sauron and The Stranger. Other changes, however, managed to make the TV show feel like its own version of the tales, grabbing what works best and adapting the rest to fit the medium. And much like with the movie trilogy, you can see some of the changes becoming the new canon in the mind of fans.

One example of this is the show's portrayal of the Dark Lord Sauron. Though his identity ended up being the single most predictable answer imaginable, it was fine, because we just got the best Sauron we could have possibly got, and it's all thanks to [REDACTED].

Full spoilers for the season one finale of "The Rings of Power."