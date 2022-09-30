How The Rings Of Power Foreshadows Isildur's Fate In Mordor

This post contains spoilers for episode 6 of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The latest episode of "The Rings of Power," aptly titled "Udûn," which means "hell" in Sindarin, culminates in a reveal that is both sudden and shocking. While fans of the show were aware that a part of the Southlands would soon be transformed into Mordor, the manner in which the events are triggered takes even the mighty Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) by surprise. Adar's (Joseph Mawle) grand plan is thus revealed: he had always meant to use the hilt of Sauron's sword to trigger the eruption of Orodruin, or Mount Doom, which would render the Southlands barren and create a hellish realm for the orcs.

The creation of Mordor, especially Mount Doom, is key to the events that will transpire in the Second and Third Ages of Middle-earth. Apart from serving as a lair for Sauron, Mordor is the site of the great battle between Sauron's forces and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, in which evil is destroyed to usher in momentary peace. As seen in Peter Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring," Isildur cuts off Sauron's finger along with the One Ring, which leads to the storming of the Black Gate and the temporary fortification of Mordor (although this effort is abandoned after Gondor is afflicted with The Great Plague).

As a lot transpires in "Udûn," it is easy to overlook how the show sets up Isildur's (Maxim Brady) arc and the role he will eventually play in the future. Isildur's presence during the creation of Mordor and Mount Doom obviously foreshadows the eventual downfall of men, as Elendil's son will fall prey to the power of the One Ring. This will mark the beginning of the end.