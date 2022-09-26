The Latest Rings Of Power Episode Gave A Nod To All Those Sauron Fan Theories

While we know the Dark Lord is indeed set to return to Middle-earth at some point during "The Rings of Power," the first season seems to be concerning itself with an individual that is actually not as evil as we might think he is. Well, Adar did enslave a bunch of elves in the first few episodes, and then forced a human to kill to prove his loyalty. But that's beside the point — if we can get past it for a moment, we might see someone deeply motivated by ambition and personal strife. The leader of the orc army could very well be Sauron, but the signs point to other possible answers.

In the fourth episode, we saw Adar mourn the loss of an orc in a shockingly deep manner. The army he commands refers to Adar as "father" for a reason, it seems. Though Adar possesses lofty ambitions to become a god-like power ruling over Middle-earth, there seems to be nuance beyond the hefty scars and grim attitude. I'd gander that Adar formed part of the first experiments in the creation of the orcs, which originated from the elf race before being transformed by the darkness that powered Morgoth and his successor. He is clearly not an orc himself, but his motivations seem rooted in his personal journey and not the actions of someone following a greater power in Sauron.

No matter the case, I expect the actions of Adar and his army to inadvertently bring about the creation of Mordor and all the nastiness that comes with it. The inevitability of Sauron only makes for more rapid speculation every week, but I think the door can be closed on Adar, for now. Waldreg learned that hard way — let's be wiser than him.