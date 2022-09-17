How The Rings Of Power Kept An 'Elfness' To The Look Of Adar [Exclusive]

The character of Adar (Joseph Mawle) was introduced in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" at the very end of the third episode, and we get to see more of him in the fourth. To the eye of the viewer, he appears to be an elf who has been through some traumatic event that left him with facial scarring. The orcs call him "Lord Father," with the word "Adar" meaning "father" in Tolkien's elvish language.

Adar is both terrifying and intriguing: an elf who commands the loyalty of the orcs, who themselves are said to be former elves turned into these creatures by Morgoth, the first evil in the world of "The Lord of the Rings" and the mentor to Sauron. He knows Arondir's (Ismael Cruz Córdova) homeland of Beleriand, destroyed in the war with Morgoth, and sends him back with a message that the humans will live if they agree to serve him. He's likely to be a pivotal character going forward.

/Film's own Vanessa Armstrong recently spoke to the head of prosthetics for "The Rings of Power," Jamie Wilson, who worked for Weta Workshop during the production of Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and was the armor and weapons production manager for Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy. Wilson explained that it was important to keep an "elfness" to Adar, rather than straying too far into "monster" territory.