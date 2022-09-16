The Rings Of Power Head Of Prosthetics On Creating The Characters Of Lord Of The Rings For 20 Years [Exclusive Interview]

One thing that really struck me on the show is that no two orcs look alike. They're very distinctive in their facial features and their size and coloring. How did you approach creating such a broad swathe of different orc creatures?

We're in a different age of Middle-earth [from the "Lord of the Rings" movies], but you still have to hark back to them, because at the end of the day, the ages that we've already seen through past productions has created an expectation.

And also there's the reality of filmmaking — it will always be a man in a suit, so you can only go so far. And that person, especially with this production, has some pretty heavy running around and stunt work and action and fighting sequences to do, so you have to make it something they can actually perform in. We have a tiered system — you create your hero lead orcs, and then off the back of that, you have some stuntees [the orcs who take part in orc-related stunts on the show], and then you get into the mass extras.

At the very top end, all the hero orcs are very different. We try to pick different-sized people and also people who look and perform differently as well. That filters down to the stuntees, where there's some unique looks, but we have to fit it to the stuntee's face — we can't choose the stuntee for his looks, we have to choose him because he is the one who can perform. And then you get down into the extras, which is when you get into the repetition, because we are taking elements from those heroes, plus some other generic bits and we're mass producing masks and stuff. So it does get a little repetitive down there, because I can't do a thousand different looks, that's just too much. But at the upper end, which obviously you are seeing and your eye is focused on, is our heroes, and we let the character of the person, the actor inside, come through and not just be smothered in prosthetics.

That also meant that they had plenty of maneuverability in the face and make facial expressions, so that's probably why you're seeing quite a lot of differences. Then on top of that, you've got a myriad of scars and color palettes to add as you wish. So you can actually take the same prosthetic and tweak it with a few extra pieces and different coloration and it'll look like a whole other prosthetic all over again.