The Latest Rings Of Power Episode Has A Game Of Thrones Connection

You may have heard that there's a war currently brewing between two polar opposite fantasy juggernauts. Though (mercifully) airing new episodes on two different days of the week, "House of the Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" have been duking out for the last few weeks over the ongoing pop culture conversation. As much as some may draw interesting parallels between the two, many others can't help but focus on how one series is approaching its material far differently than the other. Genre fans enjoying both shows in equal measure get the last laugh here, but there's at least one other party serving as a bridge between both properties.

In addition to acting as prequels to much more well-known media, both share yet another indirect connection in the form of actor Joseph Mawle.

Initially cast back in the first season of the original "Game of Thrones," Mawle portrayed the brother of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) and the uncle of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Benjen Stark. Missing and presumed dead after disappearing on a ranging north of the wall, the actor made a surprise return in seasons 6 and 7 as, uh, his frozen, fire-wielding, and not-quite-dead "corpse" ... before ending up dead anyway in the final season. It was weird! Fans were intrigued, then, when it was first announced that the actor would be crossing streams to play a significant villain in "The Rings of Power." As of the last episode of the series, we've finally seen his character Adar up close and personal.

In other words, sheath your swords, nerds! Mawle proves that there's room for both properties to coexist.