The Rings Of Power Sows The Seeds Of Galadriel's Dark Side

The Cate Blanchett version of an older Galadriel in the Third Age seemed so calm and wise ... until Frodo offered her the ring late one night. I hadn't yet read the source material when I saw the trilogy, and I remember seeing her temptation and being shocked.

If you recall, Frodo says he'll give her the ring if she asks for it. Her face goes dark, and she says her "heart has greatly desired this." I remember thinking, "What the hell? Where did this come from?" Galadriel grows taller, her eyes darken, and she speaks about her reign as a dark queen. She describes this version of herself as "not dark but beautiful and terrible as the dawn, treacherous as the sea" and says "all shall love me and despair," as she glows green and looks evil. Then she realizes she doesn't truly desire this and that she'll fade into the west with the rest of the elves. She passes the test but only just.

Gandalf was tempted by the ring but said no. Lots of the heroes didn't take the ring. Sure, it's compelling, and power does corrupt, but Galadriel had shown no signs of weakness in the film before that, as far as I could see. Later I learned more of the lore and who she was in earlier ages, but that moment still stood out as odd in the context of the film — elves are supposed to be less corruptible than men. If you haven't read about Galadriel's history — and not everyone has — maybe you felt the same the first time you watched the trilogy.