The Rings Of Power Does What Peter Jackson's Movies Never Did, And Show The Horrors Of War

"The Lord of the Rings" movies are truly something miraculous, a fantasy adventure unlike any other in cinema. They tell a tale of hope and friendship, one set in a world that feels real and lived-in, which captures and — in some areas — even improves on Tolkien's work. Somehow, it even became a global hit, an awards season juggernaut, and a pop culture moment.

One of the things the trilogy did so well was give us fantasy battles of epic proportions, each with its own mini three-arc structure, and even their own technology to help bring the scale of the fight to the screen. From the incomparable Battle of the Hornburg to the grandiose Battle of Pelennor Fields, few movies manage to hit the action or emotional chords the way the fight scenes in Peter Jackson's trilogy does.

And yet, "The Rings of Power" has already shown us elements of battle the movies never did. Peter Jackson did a commendable job of making the sight of Aragorn slaughtering dozens upon dozens of orcs an incredibly thrilling sight, while also showing the human cost of sending every available body, including children, to war.

But the Prime Video show is taking things a step further. First, last week's episode showed a battle scene that was gnarlier and more brutal than anything in the films, a true shocking affair that reflected the carnage Tolkien himself experienced in real war. Now, we get a proper portrayal of the aftermath of a battle, one where it becomes clear that in war there are no winners, only widows.