The Rings Of Power's Big Battle Scene Took Weeks Of Planning [Exclusive]

It's nothing less than tradition, at this point. When approaching any adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's work, filmmakers can reasonably expect to have at least a few large-scale, ambitious, and technically challenging battle sequences to pull off. Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy is filled with these moments, beginning as early as the prologue scenes depicting (spoiler alert!) the Dark Lord Sauron's defeat against the combined forces of Middle-earth and culminating with "The Return of the King." This continued in "The Hobbit," ultimately reaching its apex (or nadir, depending on how you look at it) in "The Battle of the Five Armies" that essentially depicted a series of unending, loosely connected set pieces throughout most of the runtime.

Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series lived up to such high expectations in a big way with episode 6, the long-awaited hour that finally pitted the Southlanders and eventually the late-arriving Númenoreans against the villainous Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his orcs. To nobody's surprise, the sheer effort involved in taking what was on the page and actually filming it is enough to make one's head spin. Luckily, /Film's Vanessa Armstrong recently interviewed Alex Disenhof, the director of photography entrusted with defining the look of the action-heavy episode. Of the many fascinating topics discussed during their conversation, perhaps the most intriguing tidbit comes from how much planning went into every aspect of the battle.