A 'Huge Amount' Of The Rings Of Power's Volcanic Aftermath Was Filmed Practically, Without Green Screen [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

After things quite literally heated up with the creation of Mordor in Episode 6 of "The Rings of Power," Episode 7, titled "The Eye," has taken its time to allow things to settle down. The latest episode starts with the aftermath of the volcanic eruption in the Southlands, which brings about much death and destruction and sets the stage for key events to occur. The visual aspect of the volcanic eruption triggered by Sauron's hilt has been woven beautifully, as these visceral scenes act as a presage for the horrors that are about to engulf Middle-earth.

In a recent interview with "Rings of Power" director of photography Alex Disenhof, /Film's Vanessa Armstrong spoke to him about the technical aspects that contributed to the show's stunning lighting, camera angles, and cinematography. In this interview (which you can read here), Disenhof explained that no green or blue screens were used to achieve the effect of the volcanic aftermath and that a lot of research went into staging the scenes:

"What you see in the finished product is a huge amount of it is practical — the color itself is straight out of camera. There's very little color correction...And the visual effects team added the chaotic ashes flowing through and sparks...We also surrounded the set with muslin instead of green screen, and with the atmosphere that we had, the very heavy atmosphere, it had a natural fall-off into this hazy depth, which the visual effects team could then augment using shapes of burned-out buildings in the far background. There was no blue or green screen for any of those sequences."

Let us dig deeper into the scenes in question.