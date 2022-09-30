Is The Rings Of Power Making Orcs A Sympathetic Race?

"The Lord of the Rings" gave us epic battles, complex stories full of lore and mythos, and great and memorable characters. One thing the movies and books were not, however, was morally ambiguous. In the world of Arda and Middle-earth, there is good and evil, no in-between. Men, elves, and dwarves are good (though they can be corrupted), while orcs and beasts are evil (and cannot be redeemed by good acts).

This is one place where Tolkien's goal for his legendarium to serve as a mythology for Britain full of folk tales and grand stories in the vein of the sagas, rather than a deep and complex story for modern times, is fully present. After all, Tolkien was a white Englishman born in South Africa at the end of the Victorian era; complexity in villains was not exactly the word of the day. Otherwise, it would be hard to believe that the man who served in WWI and saw the pointless horrors of that war would think of good and evil and clear and distinct things.

"The Rings of Power," however, is trying to correct this. The show is in constant conversation with both the Peter Jackson trilogy and Tolkien's work, expanding, interrogating, and at times even contradicting the legendarium. The result is a work that both honors its source material while updating it to the post "Game of Thrones," prestige TV era. Not only does the latest episode give us a rather dark moment for Galadriel, but it seems to suggests orcs are a race worth feeling sympathy for.