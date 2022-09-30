The Rings Of Power VFX Producer Wanted To Bring 'Humanity' To The Orcs [Exclusive]

You shall not pass ... unless you've seen the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Spoilers within!

Viewers following along with "The Rings of Power" may have noticed that, like any adaptation, certain liberties have been taken from the J.R.R. Tolkien-authored source material in order to tell a complete and engaging story. Some have become caught up in utterly harmless changes and departures from established lore such as, uh, the mere existence of non-white characters. Other (much more reasonable) fans, however, have taken note of the most intriguing additions — like the character of Adar and his newly-unveiled scheme, for example — that help enrich and set this take on Middle-earth apart from any other.

But amid all the epic battle sequences and apocalyptic imagery stuffed into the latest episode of the series, one key creative choice ought not to go overlooked. Thanks to Adar and his odd protectiveness over the orcs' search for a home, we've encountered a side of the classic Tolkien foe that we haven't seen before: a glimpse of their humanity ... in a manner of speaking, at least. As it turns out, it was an intentional decision among both the writers and the behind-the-scenes crew to make each orc look and feel like characters with their own sense of purpose, autonomy, and individuality.