The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Showrunners Promise An Even Bigger Scale For Season 2

Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has only two episodes remaining in its premiere season. There have been critiques and praise alike for the show, and you can't argue with ratings regardless of which side you fall on. According to Nielsen, the first two episodes — released simultaneously — captured 12.6 million viewers across the United States. The latest episode, "Udûn," was the highest rated on IMDB.

Season 2 is already filming at Bray Studios in London (as opposed to New Zealand, where season 1 was shot) as of Monday, October 3, 2022, according to a feature from THR about the series. The publication spoke to showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne about what's coming, and if you think season 1 is epic in scale, get ready for a whole lot more. McKay explained that the plan for the second season is to be "bigger and better" on "every level ... by an order of magnitude."

"The Rings of Power" already has viewers traveling from the western island nation of Númenor to the Southlands, where Mordor will eventually take form, to the elven kingdoms, and almost to Valar, the island that Frodo, Bilbo, and Galadriel sail off to at the end of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. That isn't enough for a second season, though. According to the interview, we'll visit more iconic locations and get a two-episode battle scene. There is no detail beyond that, as this is very much under wraps at the moment, but it does sound big.