The Rings Of Power's Most Brutal Episode Yet Could Even Outdo The Violence In Lord Of The Rings

Come for the harfoots; stay for the horror. That seems to be the approach "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is taking. The series just delivered its best, most action-packed episode yet with "Udûn," and it was all about stakes: making us feel the danger as an army of orcs, led by Benjen Stark Adar (Joseph Mawle), bore down on the Southlands.

Just last week, we were listening to harfoots sing a nice gentle walking song in "The Rings of Power," but they were nowhere to be seen this week. Instead, the elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and his forbidden human love interest, de facto village leader Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), took center stage for the first part of the episode, and we got more than a bit of the old ultraviolence as they sought to defend the Southlands against the incursion of said orc army.

If anyone's still up in arms about "Peter Jackson's Violent Betrayal of Tolkien," as The Atlantic once called it, "The Rings of Power" might have upped the ante even further with "Udûn," which made me personally fear for the lives of our heroes more than I have since back in 2001 when that cave troll put a hurt on Frodo in "The Fellowship of the Ring." It was only after that first movie that I (and a lot of other people, probably) would go back and read J. R. R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" books, which just goes to show that the films and now, television series, are good for another thing besides passive viewing entertainment.

This week, "The Rings of Power" tested the limits of our watching comfort by having an orc with a stabbed eye bring its blade perilously close to Arondir's eye — and the viewer's.