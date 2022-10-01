The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Is At Its Best When It's Not Juggling Too Many Storylines

Warning: Spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" episode 6, "Udûn."

You've likely seen the social media reactions to this week's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," calling it the one episode to rule them all. Entitled "Udûn," this chapter didn't have any harfoots, dwarves, or elven kings. What we got instead was a merging of two storylines and time to really get to know some of the characters better. That is something that was sorely needed, and probably should have been done before the sixth episode.

Each week we've been following a myriad of characters in far-flung places, often to the show's detriment. We were in the Southlands, then in Númenor, then in the caravan of the harfoots, then in Khazad-dûm. We were trying to figure out if Sauron is the Stranger, or Halbrand, or Adar, or someone we have yet to meet. Everything has been done in pieces ... until this episode, when the war finally arrives.

This is a series based on a whole lot of lore. Like "Game of Thrones" before it, "Rings of Power" has a split fandom of those who know the source material and those who may only be familiar with the Peter Jackson trilogies "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," if at all. There are a lot of names and places to remember, and the constant jumping around has been off-putting for new viewers (and even some Tolkien fans).