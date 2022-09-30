The Rings Of Power: Udûn Explained

So far, most of the episode titles for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" have been pretty self-explanatory. In "Adrift," Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is adrift at sea. In "The Great Wave," Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) dreamt of a great wave. Sure, most of the show's titles also have more metaphorical double meanings, but on the surface, they've been quite obvious. The meaning behind the title of the latest and darkest episode of the show, "Udûn," is a little bit less transparent — and has a more loaded history — than most.

Though it has a long history in J.R.R. Tolkien's texts, the word Udûn isn't mentioned on screen until nearly the end of this week's hour. When it is, it's by a lineup of captured orcs, who begin chanting the word when the eruption of Mount Doom begins. Adar (Joseph Mawle), the mysterious villain who's also currently a prisoner of Galadriel and Míriel, looks heartened by the sound of his orc underlings' chant, presumably because he knows just what it means.

According to the Parf Edhellen Tolkien dictionary, the author used "udûn" to mean "hell" or "dark pit" in Sindarin Elvish. The orcs, then, seem to sense what's going on underground, as the rather hellish pit that is Mount Doom begins to explode.