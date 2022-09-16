The Classic Art That May Have Inspired The Costume Design On The Rings Of Power

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is halfway through season 1, so I'm going to take a moment to praise the incredible costumes of characters like Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Disa (Sophia Nomvete and the MVP of the series).

I'm not alone in this admiration. Tweets and other posts on social media have compared some of the costumes to paintings from the Pre-Raphaelite, Orientalist, and Symbolist movements in art history. Twitter user @LeoPrasidis compared Galadriel's golden leaf crown to the one in Léon François Comerre's "The Girl with the Golden Wreath," Míriel's hair net to Herbert Gustave Schmalz's "Zenobia's Last Look Upon Palmyra," and Galadriel's armor to Joan of Arc paintings from John Everett Millais, and Charles-Amable Lenoir.

Two more beautiful The Rings of Power visual references to 19th century art. This time, it's Galadriel next to Leon Francois Comerre's The Girl with the Golden Wreath (1900), and MÃ­riel next to Herbert Gustave Schmalz's Zenobia's Last Look Upon Palmyra (1888). #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/i2x7aOYnpu — Theo Prasidis 😈 (@TheoPrasidis) September 15, 2022

I love how The Rings of Power creators looked back at my favorite art period, i.e. the 19th century, for their visual references. Here, the Galadriel of our hearts opposite Joan of Arc by John Everett Millais and Charles-Amable Lenoir respectively. 💛#TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/deUuysDnSK — Theo Prasidis 😈 (@TheoPrasidis) September 7, 2022

Twitter user @ElusiveJ notes that Disa's grey and gold dress is reminiscent of Gustav Klimt's "Medicine."

I keep coming back to look at Disa. I'm getting these Klimt vibes so hard from this whole costume design and I love it so much!!! pic.twitter.com/w0ErEz6PcQ — Juliette (@ElusiveJ) February 10, 2022

It's something I've also noticed, which may be because I have an apartment full of Pre-Raphaelite art prints.

Many of these art movements are focused on the use of intense color, with subjects from mythology and fairytales. The subjects of the art are often queens, magic beings, and other idealized women. There are goddesses, witches, femme fatales, rulers, and women who bestow favors (read: luck and good fortune) on medieval knights.

Even the extensive use of the color blue on Galadriel and Míriel is a classic signifier of how special they are. Blue pigment made from semiprecious lapis lazuli stones was costly throughout history, so blues and purples were used to draw the eye and indicate a special or royal person. This can most famously be seen in the use of blue pigments for the Virgin Mary's clothes in religious paintings.