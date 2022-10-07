The Rings Of Power Just Paid Homage To One Of The Scariest Scenes In The Lord Of The Rings

Meat's back on the menu, but so are spoilers for the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

For most, the prospect of creating a show like "The Rings of Power" and having to live up to the expectations of every fan under the sun would make for a daunting challenge. Never mind that this series is the first major live-action adaptation of author J.R.R. Tolkien's work since Peter Jackson sailed into the sunset with both "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies under his belt. But even without the pressures of having to follow up on one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed blockbuster trilogies of all time, just the brand name alone comes with the kind of scrutiny that most other franchises simply never have to contend with.

In that light, nobody could blame the creative team if they'd chosen to intentionally stay away from as many callbacks or references to the previous movies as possible. Instead, "The Rings of Power" seems to embrace the chance to pay homage to its big-screen predecessors at every opportunity. As of its latest episode, the writers took that to even greater heights with one specific moment shared between the elf warrior Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark) and young Southlander Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) while both survivors are reeling from the tumultuous events of last week.

While holed up in an alcove, the unlikely pair hide out from a group of marauding orcs. Viewers didn't need to be as keen-eyed as an elf to notice how strikingly similar this sequence was staged to another scene in "The Fellowship of the Ring" — one that stands out as a tense and terrifying highlight in the entire trilogy.