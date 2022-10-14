Why Sauron Didn't Reveal Himself Until The Rings Of Power Season Finale

Warning: major spoilers below for the season finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has a lot going for it, but if any aspect of the series has baffled me, it's its sense of pace. The show's many plotlines seem to gain incredible momentum, only to let it dissipate unexpectedly before ramping up again later. It's kept its connections to J.R.R. Tolkien's text pretty ambiguous, until the moments it suddenly reveals hugely important references to its roots. But the show's first season finale pretty deftly side-stepped the poor pacing allegations by delivering a satisfying, surprising, and heartfelt conclusion that revealed the secret identities of two of its major characters.

According to showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and Halbrand actor Charlie Vickers, the Sauron reveal was always going to come at the end of the season. Why? Well, if the world-class deceiver was able to trick the people of Middle-earth into following him multiple times, it only makes sense for him to trick some of us too, right? "We didn't want to make a show that was about the hunt for Sauron, but we love the idea of Sauron as a deceiver who could, hopefully, deceive some of the audience," McKay told The Hollywood Reporter in the wake of the finale.