Daemon's Creepy Dream Pushes House Of The Dragon Into A Darker Place

The following article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2, episode 3, and "Fire & Blood."

Dreams and prophecies are pretty important in George R. R. Martin's novels about the worlds of Westeros and Essos, and that includes their television adaptations as well. In "Game of Thrones," some of those prophecies ended up disappearing into the mist as the showrunners tried to create an ending without the full guidance of novels to steer by, but since the book "House of the Dragon" is based on, "Fire & Blood," is finished, the prophecies set up now are just about certain to have a serious payoff. In the third episode of the second season, fan-favorite and brat prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has a pretty terrifying dream while sleeping within the haunted halls of Harrenhal, and it signals a very dark turn for the future of the series.

"House of the Dragon" can be rather brutal, and while it has toned down some of the more horrifying elements of the source material (hello, Blood and Cheese), there's still plenty to come to disturb and devastate viewers. Daemon's dream hints at his future and it seems like, in this instance, showrunner Ryan Condal and co. are following the books, which will lead us all to some very dark moments and Daemon's eventual demise.