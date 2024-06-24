House Of The Dragon's Best And Most Unhealthy Couple Need A Marriage Counselor

The following article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2, episode 2.

Healthy romantic relationships in Westeros are rarer than Valyrian steel and even more valuable, and in "House of the Dragon" season 2, they're almost non-existent. Instead, the various rulers all duking it out for control of the Seven Kingdoms are involved in passionate but potentially fraught romances, like Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Lord Commander Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), who are both supposed to be celibate. Then there's Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her uncle-husband Daemon (Matt Smith), who have one of the most interesting and complicated relationships in the whole franchise. They've been trading flirtations and barbs in High Valyrian since Rhaenyra was a child, eventually getting married after the deaths of Rhaenyra's first husband Laenor and Daemon's second wife Laena. They raise their children from those marriages together like a sort of extra-incestuous, dragon-riding "Brady Bunch" and have two kids together, Aegon III and Viserys II, which makes them a pretty impressive pair. Unfortunately, the stresses of war seem to be driving them apart.

After Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) killed Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) at the end of season 1, Rhaenyra had no qualms about going to war. Finding Luke's remains solidified her need for vengeance, but unfortunately Daemon acted on her behalf in order to sate his own bloodlust and things went very, very wrong.