Everything You Need To Know About House Of The Dragon Season 2's Cregan Stark

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2.

The shadow of grief looms large over the season 2 premiere of "House of the Dragon," where fledgling war strategies go hand in hand with covert machinations across Westeros. The show's season 1 finale ended on a rather shocking note: Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his massive dragon Vhagar taunt Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) and his dragon Arrax, leading to the latter duo being unexpectedly chomped alive by the chonkier beast during an airborne chase. The news devastates Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), who is still mourning the loss of her child at the start of season 2 — much to the frustration of a scheming Daemon (Matt Smith), who surreptitiously hatches a devious plan for swift retribution.

After the tensions between Team Black and Team Green had reached a boiling point in season 1, Rhaenyra instructed her sons Lucerys and Jacaerys (Harry Collett) to travel across the realm to garner allies for the impending war. While Luke's attempts to win over Borros Baratheon eventually ended in tragedy, Jace's journey to the North to appeal to Lady Jeyne Arryn and Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor) was somewhat of a success. Season 2 opens with Cregan's voiceover, setting the scene for the cold, desolate landscape of Winterfell, which paints a vivid picture of the Stark code of honor in the face of a war that will soon upend order across the Seven Kingdoms.

As Jace is closer to Cregan's age, the conversation between the two feels more honest and straightforward than the usual guarded politicking we are used to. We also get a glimpse into Cregan's character, along with the role he might end up playing after the war breaks out. Here's what we know about Cregan from George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."