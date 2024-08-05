House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Just Planted The Seeds For The Book's Most Epic Fight

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale, the book "Fire & Blood," and potentially future episodes of the series. Seriously. Here are more bold words to warn you about spoilers.

"House of the Dragon" has been a slow push and pull of violence. Much like how "Game of Thrones" was about the return of dragons and magic to the world, so is "House of the Dragon" about the return of war and bloodshed to Westeros. The first season was mostly spent in council rooms where backstabbing and political scheming planted the seeds of conflict and war, but not much fighting took place — except for when the Crabfeeder mounted a formidable resistance against the corruption of Westeros and nearly brought the continent to its knees. Rest in peace, king.

This current season, however, has fired on all cylinders. Season 2 showed us both the eagerness of some people to jump to bloody warfare, but also the reluctance of others to let things cross that line. Daemon has committed several war crimes, while Rhaenyra flew all the way to King's Landing to try and avoid a war in a fantastic scene invented for the show. Still, it's not like "House of the Dragon" season 2 was completely devoid of action, as we got the thrilling and quite bloody Battle at Rook's Rest, which gave us plenty of fire-breathing dragon action.

All this season, "House of the Dragon" has teased another giant fight, a battle at Harrenhaal where Teams Black and Green would meet with all their forces. So far, Ser Criston Cole has avoided that confrontation, diverting his forces to Rook's Rest and facing off with a much smaller force. However, the season 2 finale sets the table for the most epic fight in the Dance of the Dragons and all of "Fire & Blood" — The Battle Above the Gods Eye.