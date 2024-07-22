House Of The Dragon Just Debunked A Major Alys Rivers Theory

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2 and George R.R. Martin's book series.

This week's episode of "House of the Dragon" wasn't a massive game-changer, but certainly laid the groundwork for what will most definitely be a hell of a final two episodes of the season. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is still away at the extremely cursed House of Harrenhal trying to raise an army for his niece/wife, Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) but is continually tortured by hallucinations — including his dead brother King Viserys (Rhys Ifans) telling him that he'll never be king, and going down on his own mother as she tells him he's her favorite son. Daemon is an unpredictable, selfish, and sadistic wildcard and this psychological torture is admittedly very fun to watch. Telling that his "f*** this, I'm out" moment came after hallucinating his brother telling him he sucks and not imagining doing it with his own mother — but hey, that's the Targaryens for ya!

During his time at Harrenhal, Daemon has been interacting quite a bit with the mysterious Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin). It's assumed that the mysterious potions she's been concocting for him are the cause of his hallucinations, and there's something otherworldly about her. Is she a figment of Daemon's imagination? A ghost? Or something else altogether?

Rankin recently spoke with Vulture about the ambiguity and said, "It's a thing I was struggling with every day. How do you play someone who is mysterious? How do you ground them, and make her a person with wants and needs and desires?" She continued, "As this season unfolds, you start to feel like there's a story there, a person and a history [...] hopefully we'll feel and see more specific details at some point."

Well, this week's episode gave us confirmation that Alys is a real person, and the House's most talented healer.