House Of The Dragon Just Featured The Weirdest Sex Scene In Game Of Thrones History

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2, up to episode 5.

Strange things are afoot post-Castle ​​Harrenhal, and the subconscious psyche of the sadistic sicko Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is feeling the brunt of it. As Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) described the seemingly unholy grounds, Harrenhal was "built in hubris" by Harren the Black as a self-described monument to his greatness, mixing blood with the mortar. "It is said to be a cursed place — that it passes judgment on all who pass beneath its gates." Daemon arrived at Harrenhal to guarantee support for Team Black in the name of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), but the house seems to be continuing to pass judgement on the unpredictable Daemon. This judgement comes in the form of deeply unsettling hallucinations, a result of a special potion given to him by Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) to "help him sleep."

Sleep he does, but now all of his internal struggles are making themselves known, displayed in the form of cinematic hallucinations that are terrorizing Daemon from the inside out. Audiences have known since his introduction on "House of the Dragon" that Daemon was bitter because, as the younger brother to Viserys, he felt entitled to the throne over his niece Rhaenyra in the absence of a male heir. At the same time, though, he's strongly in support of her claim to the crown. He married her, and is willing to do anything to put her on the Iron Throne. The conflict between the Greens and the Blacks is not the only war raging on, as Daemon's demons regarding his feelings toward Rhaenyra and his own quest to be king are shredding his psyche.

It's also making him dream about eating out his own mom, Princess Alyssa Targaryen, while she tells him he's her favorite son.

