House Of The Dragon Season 4 Will End The Series, Season 3 Shoots Early Next Year

This article contains spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale.

Remember the good old days of TV, when you had enough episodes to really get to know a cast of characters, the shows could get weird and experimental, and you didn't have to wait two years for the next episode? Me neither.

"House of the Dragon" has a structural problem. Although the show managed to win over many fans after the disastrous final season of "Game of Throne" with a delightful first season, its second season was disjointed, repetitive, and rather inconclusive. Despite a strong start, the show's eight-episode count ended up hurting it as many character arcs stalled for most of the season, and conversations started becoming redundant. It then concluded with a season finale that felt very much like a penultimate episode, cutting what was clearly being set up as the climax of the season and leaving the arc of this season without a culmination or conclusion, just table setting.

Those thinking the show would leave them hanging before we see such events as the Battle Above the Gods Eye need not worry though. According to Variety, HBO has confirmed that "House of the Dragon" season 3 will start shooting early next year, with the show ending after its fourth season as the Dance of the Dragons draws to a close.