House Of The Dragon Is Saving Two Major Moments For Season 3 – And The Show Suffers For It

This article contains spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale.

"House of the Dragon" season 2 just ended much earlier than it should have. The season had a reduced episode order and ended up with eight episodes rather than the 10 it was supposed to have. As series writer Sara Hess told Entertainment Weekly, "it wasn't really our choice" to cut down the number of episodes, even if HBO insisted to Deadline that the episode count trim was "story-driven."

TV seasons getting shorter isn't new, it's been happening for years. We've gone from 22 episodes a season down to 13, then 10, and now eight is normal. It's a bad trend that's come with hyper-inflating budgets and the diminishing of writers rooms, which also means there's less time for the kind of experimentation that made shows like "Lost" a cultural phenomenon. The shorter seasons also means that many shows can feel rushed nowadays, as we go from big moment to big moment in an attempt to prioritize binging without letting the story breathe.

When it comes to "House of the Dragon," the first season felt like a perfect adaptation for this particular tale, fleshing out the story and the characters so that we cared about the people and not just the big fights. Season 2 has had some of that, incorporating new scenes to add context, but mostly it feels like table-setting. The season finale, in particular, just ends up doing a lot of build-up for events we won't see until season 3. And the thing is, it didn't have to be this way. "House of the Dragon" would've almost certainly ended its sophomore season in a grandiose and rather bloody way if the episode count hadn't been trimmed.