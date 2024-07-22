House Of The Dragon Season 2 Shows Off Something We've Never Seen In Westeros Before

Spoilers for "House of the Dragon" follow.

In "House of the Dragon," war is in full effect. Both sides have taken heavy losses, an idiotic king made a dumb decision that ruined his life, and nothing will ever be the same. As much as Rhaenyra has tried to avoid an all-out war, there is no going back now, but what's interesting about season 2 of the show is how it's making sure the audience sees that the war is affecting every single part of the kingdom.

Unlike the War of the Five Kings in "Game of Thrones," which was a chaotic, sprawling mess with too many factions and characters, the Dance of the Dragon is much clearer and straightforward. With only two factions fighting, the conflict has taken over all of Westeros (except Dorne) but still feels relatively small since it's a family affair. With fewer and more clearly defined factions, "House of the Dragon" has been able to spend more time exploring the minutiae of warfare, the decision-making that comes before sending hundreds of people to their deaths, and also how the commoners react to it all.

This last bit is important because, for the most part, the smallfolk of Westeros in the time of Joffrey Baratheon, Robb Stark, and the other would-be-kings were kind of inconsequential. That's not the case in "House of the Dragon," where several characters have time and time again expressed the importance of the smallfolk to maintain power, and the dangers of turning them against their ruler.

And we saw just the kind of danger the smallfolk pose in the latest episode of season two of the Westeros-set prequel, when the spark was lit for something we haven't seen in this world before — a social revolution.