Let's Pour One Out For House Of The Dragon's Biggest Casualty Yet

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon" is a story of buffoonery and escalation. A show where characters make terrible decisions out of hubris and doom everyone around them. Indeed, nowhere is this clearer than in the series adding an original scene not present in its source material, revealing the entire conflict that will bring an end to House Targaryen and started a war that will ravage Westeros began due to silly misunderstanding.

We saw this in the first episode of season 2, where Daemon did an oopsie and caused one of the most horrific deaths in either "House of the Dragon" or "Game of Thrones." After the subsequent episodes dealt with the fallout and feeble attempts to avoid war, episode 4 lets all hell break loose with the Battle at Rook's Rest. This is meant to be jagoff Ser Criston Cole's big maneuver to cut off Dragonstone on land and effectively end Rhaenyra's war efforts before they begin, his big surprise attack after deciding not to go to Harrenhall as everyone expected.

However, Cole didn't count on everyone being even more ridiculous than he is — for what could've been an effective sneak attack, with Vhagar and anime character Aemond on reserve, ends up becoming the first all-out dragon attack in the Dance of the Dragons. That's because Rhaenyra finally decided to act and sent out forces of her own in Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys, only for the biggest clown in Westeros, King Aegon II, to join the battle with his own dragon.

The result is horrendous for everyone involved, with heavy casualties and our first big character death in Rhaenys, the Queen Who Never Was. Now, let's pay our respects to the baddest character on the show.