Game Of Thrones' Conleth Hill Was 'Inconsolably' Frustrated Over The Series' Last Season

The night is dark and full of complaints about the final season of "Game of Thrones." Yes, we know it's been well over four years since the highly divisive finale to what many once considered to be one of the best shows while it was on the air. But it's one thing for fans to refuse to move on; it's another thing altogether for the actual cast to be the ones still expressing their disappointment over how creators and showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff brought the story to an end.

As much as Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen and her descent into outright villainy tends to represent everything that fans consider lackluster (to put it mildly) about the last stretch of episodes, let's not forget all the collateral damage along the way. One such victim was Varys, the "Master of Whisperers" who played such a crucial role throughout much of the series. Portrayed by actor Conleth Hill, fans of author George R.R. Martin's original novels couldn't have possibly asked for a more faithful translation of one of the source material's most compelling figures. Neither villain nor hero, Varys constantly straddled the line with his mysterious motivations that only ever boiled down to, in his words, serving "the realm."

So, naturally, viewers were mighty displeased when Varys went out in a thoroughly anticlimactic way. After he covertly threw his lot behind Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne, Dany inevitably found out and roasted him with dragon fire for his troubles in the penultimate episode of the series. But as much as fans cried foul, that's nothing compared to Hill himself, who said in a recent interview that he was "inconsolable" in the aftermath of his character's cruelly abrupt exit.