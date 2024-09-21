Game Of Thrones Changed One Important Aspect Of The White Walkers

With author George R. R. Martin's fantasy saga "A Song of Ice and Fire" currently (and perhaps forever) unfinished, many mysteries remain unanswered. The TV adaptation "Game of Thrones," which deviated from the source material even before running out of it, can only fill in so many blanks.

Many questions burning brightest in my mind are about the Others: the ethereal ice beings that prowl beyond the Night Watch's Wall with an army of the undead at their control. The Others are supposedly the main villains of these books, but five tomes in, and they still feel like they're on the periphery of the story. Extremely little has been revealed about the Others — their history, their culture, their goals, etc. Many of the most derided parts of the "Game of Thrones" ending come down to how it failed to give satisfying answers about the Others.

The series expanded on vague hints in the books that the Others might be transformed humans. According to "Game of Thrones," the Others were first created long ago by the Children of the Forest, the wood nymphs that lived in Westeros before the First Men came. As mankind tore down their wooden homes to make way for theirs, the Children created a defense force and lost control of it. Is this what Martin had in mind, or an invention of series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss? We may never know. (Though more observant readers have leaped on a passage from "A Storm of Swords" describing an Other as "some child's snow knight.")

"Game of Thrones" also gives the Others a leader: the Night King, an invention of the show unlikely to appear in the books given Martin's disinterest in any "dark lord" characters. Even their name is changed, from "Other" to "White Walker." The former is more generic but also more mysterious. It suggests that these ice fiends are so utterly inhuman they can only be called "Other." "White Walker" is more evocative and distinct, but it reflects the show's attitude of treating the Others as just snow zombies. The source material suggests they should look less like orcs, trolls, or demons, and more like elves or fairies.