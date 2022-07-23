There's No Such Thing As A Hero Or A Villain In House Of The Dragon

Martin has spoken at length about his simultaneous reverence for and critique of J.R.R. Tolkien, creator of the Middle-earth Legendarium. Interviewed at the TIFF Bell Lightbox theater in 2012 (when "Game of Thrones" was on the upswing of cultural power), Martin said, "My admiration for Tolkien and his work is second to none." However, he feels archetypes that Tolkien created, such as "Dark Lord" with an army of monstrous minions, were wielded poorly by later writers.

Subverting these archetypes was one of Martin's goals with "A Song of Ice and Fire." In the character of Robert Baratheon, Martin also wanted to explore what happens after the typical fantasy story ending where the hero overthrows the evil king and takes the throne for himself. Martin specifically cites how "Lord of the Rings" simply writes that, as king of Gondor, Aragorn "ruled wisely and well," without detailing what that means.

Indeed, one of the clearest indications that "Game of Thrones" lost its way from Martin's vision is the character of The Night King, who is the exact sort of "Dark Lord" Martin has decried. Since the books remained unfinished, it's unclear how the written story will resolve the White Walkers (or "Others," as they're called there). However, I doubt Martin will use the very trope he's lambasted.