Foundation Season 3's Biggest Villains Were Hiding In Plain Sight All Along

Please respect and enjoy the spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from the season 3 finale of "Foundation."

In a better world, the climactic episode of "Foundation" season 3 would've incited an online ruckus on par with some of the biggest and most divisive hours of "Game of Thrones." It's one thing to throw curveballs at viewers, shaking up the status quo by essentially taking a sledgehammer to the entire board. But it's quite another to do so in a way that keeps readers of the original Isaac Asimov books completely off balance, as well. Where most live-action adaptations tend to come with a certain sense of anticipation and inevitability among hardcore fans, "Foundation" diverged from the source material with as bold a creative choice (or, more accurately, two of them) as you'll ever see. When the smoke cleared, one thing became clear: We were paying attention to the wrong villain(s) the whole time.

For much of this year's storyline, we've spent an inordinate amount of screen time on two particularly powerful factions. Obviously, everything has revolved around the war-mongering Mule (Pilou Asbæk) in his quest to take over the galaxy and destroy Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) while he's at it. On the capital world of Trantor, meanwhile, we've been privy to the Empire's steady crumbling from within as all three Cleon clones fell prey to various acts of self-sabotage along the way. Taken together, it's been easy to imagine a straightforward path involving the downfall of the Genetic Dynasty, the Mule and Gaal's confrontation (as predicted in their visions), and a clear path to victory in accordance with Gaal and the Second Foundation's ambitious plan.

But in the span of just a few explosive set pieces, the real villains finally unmasked themselves for all to see — both of which were hiding in plain sight. While we assumed that the big Mule-related twist happened in last week's penultimate episode, the revelation that it was Bayta Mallow (Synnøve Karlsen) all along is one heck of a shocker. Not to be outdone, the double-whammy of Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann) finally going off the deep end in a desperate attempt to stave off his impending "ascension" helps make it all click into place. What we're left with is our heroes at their lowest point yet, two villains as powerful as ever, and a universe of possibilities ahead.