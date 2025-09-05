Foundation Season 3 Puts Its Own Spin On The Book Series' Biggest Twist

I've never felt such love ... or such spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "Foundation" season 3, episode 9.

Maybe it's a blessing in disguise that "Foundation" is a little more niche than some of its more mainstream counterparts. Unlike "House of the Dragon" or any given superhero product, the Apple TV+ series has always had the freedom to depart from its source material and follow its own instincts as the writers see fit. That's not to say the Isaac Asimov books are no longer the show's guiding light, as proven on many an occasion (most recently with a reference to another of the author's sci-fi stories). But viewers may be surprised to learn that the entire concept of the Cleon clones and the Genetic Dynasty, arguably the most integral and defining aspect of the series, was completely invented for the adaptation. The ability to take big swings and break new ground when required has led to arguably the best season so far, and that's reflected by one key creative choice in the latest episode.

Season 3 saves its biggest twist for its penultimate hour. After the Mule's (Pilou Asbæk) campaign to control the galaxy takes aim at New Terminus with deadly consequences, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) decides to bring the fight to him. When she arrives, what she finds is a planet completely under siege — not just by the Mule's forces, but by paranoia and suspicion, as well. The mere threat of the villain's Force-like mentalic abilities means anyone could be an enemy hiding in plain sight, from the Warden Fallon Greer (Krista Kosonen) to Gaal's lover Pritcher (Brandon Bell). But when some of the remaining Foundation members gather in an underground safe house to go over their next steps, a last test to separate friend from foe reveals one of the Mule's victims hidden among them: the Mule's jester and visi-sonor player, Magnifico (Tómas Lemarquis).

Episode 9, titled "The Paths That Choose Us," might be the most complete representation yet of how this show's creative team both upholds and diverges from the text.