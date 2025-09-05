Foundation Season 3 Puts Its Own Spin On The Book Series' Biggest Twist
I've never felt such love ... or such spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "Foundation" season 3, episode 9.
Maybe it's a blessing in disguise that "Foundation" is a little more niche than some of its more mainstream counterparts. Unlike "House of the Dragon" or any given superhero product, the Apple TV+ series has always had the freedom to depart from its source material and follow its own instincts as the writers see fit. That's not to say the Isaac Asimov books are no longer the show's guiding light, as proven on many an occasion (most recently with a reference to another of the author's sci-fi stories). But viewers may be surprised to learn that the entire concept of the Cleon clones and the Genetic Dynasty, arguably the most integral and defining aspect of the series, was completely invented for the adaptation. The ability to take big swings and break new ground when required has led to arguably the best season so far, and that's reflected by one key creative choice in the latest episode.
Season 3 saves its biggest twist for its penultimate hour. After the Mule's (Pilou Asbæk) campaign to control the galaxy takes aim at New Terminus with deadly consequences, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) decides to bring the fight to him. When she arrives, what she finds is a planet completely under siege — not just by the Mule's forces, but by paranoia and suspicion, as well. The mere threat of the villain's Force-like mentalic abilities means anyone could be an enemy hiding in plain sight, from the Warden Fallon Greer (Krista Kosonen) to Gaal's lover Pritcher (Brandon Bell). But when some of the remaining Foundation members gather in an underground safe house to go over their next steps, a last test to separate friend from foe reveals one of the Mule's victims hidden among them: the Mule's jester and visi-sonor player, Magnifico (Tómas Lemarquis).
Episode 9, titled "The Paths That Choose Us," might be the most complete representation yet of how this show's creative team both upholds and diverges from the text.
Foundation season 3's Magnifico twist, explained
It turns out the Mule has been pulling the strings all along behind one of the show's most fascinating figures. Magnifico appeared to be on the road to potential redemption, changing sides from the Mule's abused lackey to depriving the wannabe conqueror of his most important tool in the first place. All that came crashing down, however, once Gaal looked into his mind and realized it was far too late. The reveal that the Mule has essentially brainwashed Magnifico isn't entirely out of left field, to be fair, since the pair have spent so much time together until this point. But the way this plays out in "Foundation" stands in stark contrast to the source material.
In Isaac Asimov's short story "The Mule," the major twist involves Magnifico becoming unmasked as the Mule in disguise. Ever since the moment he first meets the celebrity power couple Toran (played by Cody Fern in the series) and Bayta (Synnøve Karlsen), the warlord and conqueror has hidden himself from prying eyes by using his jester/herald as a secret identity. Secretly exerting his influence and powers of corruption in complete anonymity, the Mule desperately seeks the location of the mysterious Second Foundation by manipulating Bayta, Toran, Pritcher, and Ebling Mis (Alexander Siddig). Only Bayta's sudden realization of Magnifico's true identity helps avert complete disaster, though this doesn't come without some devastating consequences.
By nature of being a live-action adaptation, "Foundation" doesn't quite have the ability to pull off the same trick; instead, it takes the next best approach. Magnifico and the Mule remain two separate characters, but Gaal's discovery that Magnifico is compromised helps evoke similar emotions from the books among viewers. In fact, it feels even more tragic now that the other shoe has dropped and we see the Mule's arms wrapped around his innocent victim like a viper. Although Gaal insists on keeping a close eye on him, the clown's situation now resembles a ticking time bomb — it's all but inevitable that the Mule will use his mentalic abilities to cause further mischief. A quarter of a million are dead on New Terminus, the Mule's path to taking over the galaxy seems almost unimpeded, and Hari Seldon's (Jared Harris) almighty plan is in ruins ... but things can always get worse.
The season 3 finale of "Foundation" streams on Apple TV+ September 12, 2025.