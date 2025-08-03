Foundation Season 3 Slyly Brings Another Sci-Fi Series Into Its Universe

Spoiler alert! This article has spoilers for season 3, episode 4 of "Foundation." Proceed with caution!

In the fourth episode of season 3 of Foundation, Brother Day (Lee Pace) starts to really rage against the machine — no, I mean literally. He lashes out in childishly petulant anger against Lady Demerzel's (Laura Birn) iron fist — again, literally iron. (The pair of imperial characters have a complicated relationship.) At one point, the disgruntled emperor confronts Demerzel right in her private quarters in the royal palace as she conducts robot maintenance on herself. (Remember, she's a survivor of her race's violent history.) She is headless when he walks in, and as she reattaches her top piece to her neck, Day complains about the complications of being human — clipping our nails, going to the bathroom — compared to a robot's flawless and clean upkeep.

Clearly, there is an undercurrent of tension in the conversation, and as it plays out, it's easy to miss a short phrase that Cleon uses at one point. After saying Demerzel must think humans are dirty, she replies, "I was made to look like a human. Your shape was the ideal," to which the Cleon clone replies:

"The ideal. Do robots dream of wiping their own asses then? What a thought."

Did you notice that, though? While the conversation is about power politics and the tensions between biological and synthetic sentient life, the writers managed to sneak in a little phrase that goes right back to Asimov's own writings: the concept of dreaming robots.