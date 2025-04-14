Every Star Trek Character Played By Brent Spiner, Explained

Data, the android played by Brent Spiner, was beloved by the writers of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Apart from Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), Data had the most number of episodes devoted to him. Data was emotionless but aspired to be human, giving him a unique perspective on the human condition. He would ask fundamental queries like "What is humor?" or "Describe feeling angry," allowing the Trekkies watching to formulate answers in their minds. Data's questions allowed viewers to become more articulate about the human experience, which is good, just in case we meet an android in person.

Spiner was also such a versatile actor that he was frequently asked to play other characters. Data became possessed by an evil alien criminal in the episode "Power Play" (February 17, 1992), for instance. In the episode "A Fistful of Datas" (November 9, 1992), an Old West holodeck program began reproducing duplicates of Data, all played by Spiner. In the (maligned) episode "Masks" (February 21, 1994), Data was possessed by hundreds of extinct alien people. He played a holographic Musketeer in "Hollow Pursuits" (April 30, 1990) and was possessed by Ira Graves (W. Morgan Sheppard) in "The Schizoid Man" (January 23, 1989). For a character who had no emotions, Data had some of the most emotional roles.

Spiner has been part of the "Star Trek" firmament since the start of "Next Generation" in 1987, and he has appeared every episode of the series, all four of its spinoff movies, and he turned up on several episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Star Trek: Picard," and one episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

Aside from those aforementioned roster, here are all the key characters that Brent Spiner has played across the "Star Trek" canon.