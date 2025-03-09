The Star Trek Character You Likely Forgot WWE Wrestler Big Show Played

The "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Borderland" (October 29, 2004) was significant within "Star Trek" lore. It was the first part of a three-episode arc that finally offered a canonical reason as to why Klingons looked like humans in the original "Star Trek" series, but had large, outsize foreheads in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It seems that a mad geneticist named Arik Soong (Brent Spiner) had been tinkering with genetic enhancements, creating "ideal" versions of humanity called Augments. In the lore of "Star Trek," such genetic enhancements are strictly verboten, as previous such attempts led to a vicious Eugenics War on Earth. Soong's ostracized Augments fell in with Klingon society, and began having children. The kids of Augments and Klingons looked like 1966-era Klingons. The DNA, Soon argues, will be bred out within a few generations. Hence, why Klingons looked different on "Next Generation."

"Borderland" was just the opening act of the story, however, and featured the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise first trying to track down the runaway Augments, who had hijacked a Klingon ship. The Enterprise's pursuit leads its crew to an Orion slave-trading station. Orions, in the lore of "Star Trek," are typically pirates and criminals, and they still engage in full-on slavery. They kidnap people, and then sell them at slave auctions, which is what happens to Commander T'Pol (Jolene Blalock) and several other Enterprise crew members.

While standing on the slave auction block, T'Pol is "displayed" by an enormous, grinning, ogre-like Orion with multiple facial piercings and a steel helmet. The big Orion is not named, nor does he play a significant part in the story, but WWE fans might recognize him as seven-time world champion The Big Show. It's hard to miss him, as he stands 7'2" tall and weighs about 500 pounds.